Rupee And Bond Update - June 22, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to marginally stronger tracking the overnight fall of the greenback.

However, the local unit remain range bound against the dollar this Thursday as the minutes of the Reserve Bank of India Monetary Policy Committee’s meeting will be published today, and inventors will be eager to examine the comments from the committee members.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9200 to 81.9400 compared with 82.0375 in the previous session and the range for the session remains between 81.8000 to 82.2200.

Asian peers have started with small gains this Thursday morning and will aid sentiments.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Thursday morning in Asian trading.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stuck to his usual messaging at his semiannual testimony, offering little room for surprise and this disappointed the dollar bulls.

Fed Chair Powell testimony continues this Thursday as well, but it may not change from the previous day’s comments.

On the data front, jobless claims and housing data are key triggers.

The range for the session is $101.85 to $102.50.

The euro and the yen started with small gains this Thursday morning.

The sterling was flat this Thursday morning ahead of Bank of England meeting outcome. The range for the session is $1.2705 to $1.2815.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open flat to marginally lower on Thursday tracking U.S. peers.