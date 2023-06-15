Rupee And Bond Update - June 15, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally weaker against the dollar this Thursday after the Fed remained slightly hawkish on future rate hikes in 2023.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.1500 to 82.1700 compared with 82.0950 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8000 to 82.4000.

Asian peers were weak, tracking the Yuan which continued to weaken further, amid weak data and despite further stimulus from People's Bank of China early this morning.

So, this could cap gains for the local unit.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally higher against a basket of major currencies on Thursday morning in Asian trading on slightly hawkish Fed on future rate hikes.

Investors will look to cues from U.S. retail sales and jobless claims.

The range for the session is $102.60 to $103.35.

The euro started weaker this Thursday morning in Asian trading ahead of ECB meeting outcome.

The European Central Bank today is expected to deliver a 25-basis points hike which has already been factored in.

However, investors will await the language from the bank on future rate hikes. A hawkish language will push the euro higher and vice versa.

The range for the euro ahead of the meeting is $1.0780 to $1.0870.

The sterling and the yen started marginally weaker against the greenback this Thursday morning.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open lower on Thursday tracking 10-year U.S. yields lower.