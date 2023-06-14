Rupee And Bond Update - June 14, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger against the dollar this Wednesday tracking a fall of the greenback.

The dollar eased yesterday after headline Consumer price index eased and raised hopes of status quo in July as well.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.3000 to 82.3200 compared with 82.3650 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.2000 to 82.4500.

Asian peers were mixed, but the overall rally of the U.S. bond yields supported by sticky core CPI will strengthen bets that the Fed may not skip from raising interest rates in the June meeting.

So, this could cap gains for the local unit.

Additionally, importers hedging their dollar exposures could also cap gains of the unit.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday morning in Asian trading ahead of the Fed meeting tonight.

A hawkish Fed will cap downside, but investors will also await the Fed dot plots for 2023 and beyond and a hawkish projection into 2024 will cap downside of the greenback.

The range for the session is $103.05 to $103.65.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally stronger against the greenback this Wednesday morning.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open lower on Wednesday as easing domestic inflation aided sentiments.