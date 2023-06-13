Rupee And Bond Update - June 13, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally stronger against the dollar this Tuesday tracking stronger Non-Deliverable Forward’s and slightly weaker dollar.

The NDF is trading around 82.40, after testing an intraday high of 82.29 earlier in the session.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.4000 to 82.4200 compared with 82.4300 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.2500 to 82.5000.

Domestic Index of Industrial Production numbers were upbeat and could lend support.

On the other hand, offshore Chinese Yuan continues to weaken further this Tuesday morning and could cap gains.

But caution could set in as most traders await U.S. inflation numbers ahead of the Fed meeting outcome this week.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday morning in Asian trading as Fed pause hopes linger.

However, inventors will look to cues from U.S. Consumer Price Index report scheduled for Tuesday for further clarity on inflationary pressures.

The range for the session is $103.35 to $103.85.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally stronger against the greenback this Tuesday morning.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open lower on Tuesday as falling domestic inflation eased pressure on the Reserve Bank of India to hike rates to curb inflation.