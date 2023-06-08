Rupee And Bond Update - June 08, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat against the dollar this Thursday ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.5300 to 82.5500 compared with 82.5475 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.4500 to 82.6500.

Asian peers were weak and could cap gains, while the dollar index was flat to marginally lower this early Thursday morning and could cap losses.

But focus will remain on RBI’s monetary policy decision and markets could remain flat ahead of the outcome.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Thursday morning in Asian trading as investors await fresh triggers.

The range for the session is $103.75 to $104.40.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally stronger against the greenback this Thursday morning as investors await fresh triggers.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open flat on Thursday as investors awaited the RBI monetary policy decision.