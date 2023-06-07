Rupee And Bond Update - June 07, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around at 82.5000 to 82.5200 compared with 82.6050 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger against the dollar this Wednesday tracking the gains seen in the non-deliverable forward markets.
NDF is trading at 82.52 early this Wednesday morning and appreciated from Tuesday’s low.
Asian peers are mixed, while the dollar index was flat to marginally lower this early Wednesday morning and could aid sentiments back home.
Focus remains on Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due on Thursday.
So, the rupee could open around at 82.5000 to 82.5200 compared with 82.6050 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.3800 to 82.6500.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday morning in Asian trading as investors await fresh triggers.
The range for the session is $103.85 to $104.40.
The euro and the sterling started flat to weaker, while the yen started marginally stronger against the greenback this Wednesday morning.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open flat to lower on Wednesday as investors awaited the RBI monetary policy decision.
