Rupee And Bond Update - June 06, 2023: Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger against the dollar this Tuesday tracking the fall in the Greenback and easing Treasury yields.
However, the Chinese yuan continued to struggle and will cap gains for the local unit.
All focus shifts to Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decision due on Thursday and polls suggest that the central bank will continue to hold rates steady at 6.50%.
However, the language from the central bank could be the driving factor for the rupee this week.
So, the rupee could open around at 82.5000 to 82.5500 compared with 82.6700 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.3500 to 82.7500.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday morning in Asian trading after slightly weaker data reinforced hopes that the Fed could pause in June.
The range for the session is $103.80 to $104.30.
The euro, the sterling and the yen started flat against the greenback as markets look to fresh triggers.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open flat on Tuesday as investors awaited the RBI monetary policy decision.
