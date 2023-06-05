Rupee And Bond Update - June 05, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open weaker this Monday on the back of elevated dollar and Treasury yields following the U.S. jobs report.

However, slowing wage growth and rise in unemployment rate in the U.S. could give the Fed a reason to keep status quo on rates in June.

Traders priced in a 78.7% chance that Fed policymakers could leave rates unchanged later this month.

However, domestic traders will be keenly awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision due this week and according to a Refinitiv poll, the central bank could leave its key interest rate unchanged at 6.50%.

The language from the central bank will be driving factor for the rupee this week.

Meanwhile, most Asian peers started weak this early Monday morning and could weigh on sentiments.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.4000 to 82.4300 compared with 82.3100 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.2500 to 82.5500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally stronger against a basket of major currencies on Monday morning in Asian trading continued to be supported by upbeat payroll number.

After the debt deal saga, it will be a relatively quiet week in the U.S., with only the ISM Services PMI, factory orders, and trade data of significant importance.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open marginally higher on Monday, tracking U.S. peers.