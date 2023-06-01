Rupee And Bond Update - June 01, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger this Thursday as optimism returned to the markets after the U.S. house passed the U.S. debt ceiling bill.

Additionally, slightly dovish Fed speak on June rate hike capped further upside in the dollar and will lend support.

Additionally, the offshore Chinese Yuan and most Asian peers have started the day with gains against the dollar and also lend support.

Additionally, the markets could also take support from upbeat gross domestic product numbers yesterday.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.600 to 82.6200 compared with 82.7225 in the previous session.

The range for the session is 82.5500 to 82.7500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker on Thursday morning in Asian trading against a basket of major currencies after slightly dovish suggestions from Fed officials.

Investors look to cues from data for further cues.

Nonfarm payrolls data, due on Friday will be key for more potential cues on monetary policy.

Thursday’s data points include jobless claims and ISM Manufacturing Purchasing managers index numbers from the U.S.

Eurozone CPI and Manufacturing PMI from Europe is also scheduled later.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are likely to open marginally higher on Thursday, tracking U.S. peers.