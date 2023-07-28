Rupee And Bond Update - July 28, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open weaker as the U.S. benchmark bond yields and the dollar rose on Thursday after upbeat data raised speculation that the Fed may not be done with interest rates hikes due to a resilient economy.

Offshore markets are indicting a weak opening, but after opening weaker we can expect the USD-INR pair could run into good offers.

Most Asian and emerging market peers have started this Friday on a weaker note and month end importer dollar demand will also weigh on the local unit.

However, foreign portfolio investment flows and exporters hedging their exposures could cap losses of the local unit.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.2200 to 82.2500 against the U.S. dollar compared with 81.9300 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 81.8000 to 82.4500.

We expect British pound sterling-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese yen-INR spot pairs to move lower this Friday morning trade.