Rupee And Bond Update - July 28, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around at 82.2200 to 82.2500 against the U.S. dollar compared with 81.9300 in the previous session.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open weaker as the U.S. benchmark bond yields and the dollar rose on Thursday after upbeat data raised speculation that the Fed may not be done with interest rates hikes due to a resilient economy.
Offshore markets are indicting a weak opening, but after opening weaker we can expect the USD-INR pair could run into good offers.
Most Asian and emerging market peers have started this Friday on a weaker note and month end importer dollar demand will also weigh on the local unit.
However, foreign portfolio investment flows and exporters hedging their exposures could cap losses of the local unit.
So, the rupee could open around at 82.2200 to 82.2500 against the U.S. dollar compared with 81.9300 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 81.8000 to 82.4500.
We expect British pound sterling-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese yen-INR spot pairs to move lower this Friday morning trade.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.