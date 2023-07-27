Rupee And Bond Update - July 27, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger as the U.S. benchmark bond yields and the dollar eased this Thursday morning after Fed Chair Powell left open the possibility of a pause at the September Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Foreign portfolio investment flows into our domestic equity markets and stronger Asian and emerging market peers could also aid sentiments.

However, further appreciation could be capped due to the presence of Reserve Bank of India.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9200 to 81.9400 against the U.S. dollar compared with 81.9950 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 81.7700 to 82.0800.

We expect British pound sterling-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese yen-INR spot pairs to move higher this Thursday morning trade.

Meanwhile, the one-month non-deliverable rupee forward at 82.00; onshore one month forward premium at 7.25 paisa.