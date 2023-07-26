Rupee And Bond Update - July 26, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally weaker and may weaken this Wednesday, weighed down by the move higher on U.S. yields on the possibility of a hawkish Federal Reserve outcome.

The rupee briefly managed to appreciate in the previous session, but any hopes of a larger rally was limited by the Reserve Bank of India and the odds are now that we could witness the currency test the 82.00 level.

Foreign portfolio investment flows into our domestic equity markets could limit losses this Wednesday.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9100 to 81.9200 against the U.S. dollar compared with 81.8700 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 81.7200 to 82.0200.

We expect GBP-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese yen-INR spot pairs to move lower this Wednesday morning trade.