Rupee And Bond Update - July 25, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally stronger on Tuesday supported by Foreign portfolio investment inflows into the domestic equity markets and stronger Asian peers.

However, the dollar and the U.S. bond yields continued to show strength ahead of the Fed meeting and could cap gains.

Additionally, there is also a possibility of Reserve Bank of India’s presence this Tuesday as previously RBI intervened at the current levels of the rupee. This could also cap gains.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.7600 to 81.7800 against the U.S. dollar compared with 81.8150 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 81.6200 to 82.1500.

We expect British pound/INR, the euro/INR and the Japanese yen/INR spot pairs to move higher this Tuesday morning trade.

The U.S. dollar Index was flat this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading.

From an intraday perspective, consumer confidence from the U.S. could be a key trigger.

So, the dollar index could trade in $101.05 to $101.60 range this Tuesday.