Rupee And Bond Update - July 14, 2023: Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities Report
Domestic
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger against the dollar this Friday morning tracking a fall in the dollar and U.S. treasury yields.
Markets could also track the non deliverable forward markets which have started around 81.95 levels early this Friday morning.
Most of the Asian peers have started with gains and will aid sentiments.
So, the rupee could open around at 81.9500 to 81.9600 compared with 82.0725 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8500 to 82.1500.
We expect the rupee to weaken against the pound and the euro in the coming days.
On the data front, Wholesale Price Index inflation and forex reserves will be key triggers.
International
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index continued to struggle this early Friday morning in Asian trading after data showed PPI eased and raised speculation that the Fed could pause.
So, the dollar index could trade in $99.15 to $100.34 range this Friday.
The euro and the yen started with gains, while the pound started marginally weaker against the greenback this early Friday morning.
The euro could trade in $1.1195 to $1.1260 range, while the pound could trade in $1.3085 to $1.3190 range, while the yen could trade in $138.30 to $138.70 range this Friday.
