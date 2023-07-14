Rupee And Bond Update - July 14, 2023: Reliance Securities

Domestic

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger against the dollar this Friday morning tracking a fall in the dollar and U.S. treasury yields.

Markets could also track the non deliverable forward markets which have started around 81.95 levels early this Friday morning.

Most of the Asian peers have started with gains and will aid sentiments.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9500 to 81.9600 compared with 82.0725 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8500 to 82.1500.

We expect the rupee to weaken against the pound and the euro in the coming days.

On the data front, Wholesale Price Index inflation and forex reserves will be key triggers.