Rupee And Bond Update - July 13, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger against the dollar this Thursday morning tracking a big fall in the dollar and U.S. treasury yields.

Markets could also track the non-deliverable forward markets which have started above the 82.00 levels early this Thursday morning.

Most of the Asian peers have started with gains and will aid sentiments.

So, the rupee could open around at 81.9700 to 81.9800 compared with 82.2475 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.7500 to 82.2500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat Thursday morning in Asian trading and could look to data for further cues.

U.S. PPI and jobless claims are scheduled to be released tonight and could have an impact on the markets.

So, the dollar index could trade in $100.15 to $101.25 range this Thursday.

The euro and the pound started with small gains, while the yen started marginally weaker against the greenback this early Thursday morning.

U.K. gross domestic product data is the key trigger today.

So, from an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to open marginally higher on Thursday morning after domestic inflation data rises and could reduce a chance of rate cut this year.