Rupee And Bond Update - July 12, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open marginally stronger this Wednesday morning as dollar and the benchmark bond yields eased further ahead of inflation data.

Most of the Asian peers have started with gains and will aid sentiments.

However ahead of the important inflation numbers scheduled to be released from both the domestic and U.S., markets could remain range bound.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.3000 to 82.3100 compared with 82.3650 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.2500 to 82.4800.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started this Wednesday morning in Asian trading on a weaker note ahead of U.S. inflation data.

So, the dollar index could remain range bound and could trade in $101.60 to $102.00 range this Wednesday.

The euro, the pound and the yen started marginally stronger against the greenback this Wednesday morning.

So, from an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to open flat and remain range bound in the early session on Wednesday, ahead of inflation data.