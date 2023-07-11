Rupee And Bond Update - July 11, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to marginally stronger this Tuesday morning as dollar and the benchmark bond yields extended losses ahead of inflation data.

Most of the Asian peers have started with small gains and will aid sentiments.

However ahead of the important inflation numbers, markets could remain range bound.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.4800 to 82.4900 compared with 82.5650 in the previous session and the range for the session is 82.3000 to 82.6000.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index weakened on Tuesday morning in Asian trading after U.S. Fed officials signalled the central bank was nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

However, investors will look to U.S. inflation data this week, so the dollar could remain range bound and could trade in $101.75 to $102.35 range this Tuesday.

The euro, the pound and the yen started flat to marginally stronger against the greenback this Tuesday morning.

U.K jobs report, German Consumer price index and Economic sentiment data will be key triggers today.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to fall in the early session on Tuesday, tracking U.S. peers.