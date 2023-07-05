Rupee And Bond Update - July 05, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat this Wednesday morning as investors will look to further cues from Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes.

However, improving risk appetite and flows into the domestic equity markets could cap losses.

Most Asian peers have started with small losses and could cap gains.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.0000 to 82.0200 compared with 82.0200 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8000 to 82.1500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday morning in Asian trading ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.

After the FOMC minutes, the payrolls report, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey job openings, and ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index will be key triggers.

The U.S. dollar Index is expected to trade in $102.55 to $103.45 range this Wednesday.

The euro, the pound and the yen started flat this Wednesday morning.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields could likely start flat this Wednesday tracking ahead of FOMC minutes release scheduled to be released later in the day.