Rupee And Bond Update - July 05, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around at 82.0000 to 82.0200 compared with 82.0200 in the previous session.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat this Wednesday morning as investors will look to further cues from Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes.
However, improving risk appetite and flows into the domestic equity markets could cap losses.
Most Asian peers have started with small losses and could cap gains.
So, the rupee could open around at 82.0000 to 82.0200 compared with 82.0200 in the previous session and the range for the session is 81.8000 to 82.1500.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat to marginally stronger against a basket of major currencies on Wednesday morning in Asian trading ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes.
After the FOMC minutes, the payrolls report, Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey job openings, and ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index will be key triggers.
The U.S. dollar Index is expected to trade in $102.55 to $103.45 range this Wednesday.
The euro, the pound and the yen started flat this Wednesday morning.
From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields could likely start flat this Wednesday tracking ahead of FOMC minutes release scheduled to be released later in the day.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.