Rupee And Bond Update - Jan 31, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could start flat to weaker this Tuesday morning and could remain range bound over the next two trading sessions ahead of important events this week.
The rupee could open around at 81.5500 to 81.5700 per dollar this Friday morning versus a close 81.4950 on Monday.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.42 and 81.34, resistances are at 81.70 and 81.80 and the pair could remain within the levels this Tuesday.
Dollar outflows, importer hedging and weak Asian peers could cap gains but gains in equity markets could aid sentiments.
However, investors could refrain themselves from taking large positions ahead of key events tomorrow.
Fiscal deficit data for December and economic survey releases today will be a key trigger from an intraday perspective.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started marginally weaker this Tuesday morning in Asian ahead of the of Fed meeting outcome and the dollar index could trade in a $101.85 to $102.50 range today.
Indian bond yields are expected to open higher in the early session on Tuesday ahead of a heavy state debt sale today.
