Rupee And Bond Update - Jan 27, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could start on a marginally stronger note tracking non deliverable forward rates and a struggling dollar index this Friday morning.

Gains in the equity markets could also aid sentiments.

However slightly weaker Asian and emerging market peers, good demand from importers and Reserve Bank of India’s presence will cap gains.

So, the rupee opened at 81.5000 to 81.5200 per dollar this Friday morning versus a close 81.5900 on Wednesday.

Supports for the U.S. dollar/Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.28 and 81.06, resistances are at 81.74 and 81.89 and the pair could remain within the levels.

At the same time, It could be a quiet session this Friday ahead of key events next week.

Union budget, along with Fed meeting and OPEC meeting ate scheduled next week.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started marginally weaker this Friday morning in Asian ahead of the of Fed favoured PCE price index.

The euro and the pound sterling started weaker, while the yen struggled gained against the dollar early Friday morning trade.

Indian bond yields are expected to open higher in the early session on Friday, as the market awaited a fresh supply of debt via a weekly auction later in the day, the third consecutive trading day of bond sale.