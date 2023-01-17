Rupee And Bond Update - Jan 17, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 81.7500 to 81.7700 per dollar this Tuesday morning versus a close 81.6125 on Monday.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could open weaker this Tuesday morning tracking the weakness of the Asian and emerging market peers.
The rupee could open at around 81.7500 to 81.7700 per dollar this Tuesday morning versus a close 81.6125 on Monday.
The trading band for the rupee this Monday is between 81.30 to 82.00.
Importer hedging and Reserve Bank of India building up forex reserves will also weigh on sentiments.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started marginally stronger this early Tuesday morning in Asian trade and could continue rebound this Tuesday.
Markets await fresh triggers.
The yen weakened against the greenback this Tuesday morning as investors remained cautious ahead of a potential policy shift at the Bank of Japan.
The BoJ Monetary Policy meeting is on Wednesday.
Indian bond yields are expected to open higher this Tuesday morning tracking a recovery in U.S. peers this early Tuesday morning.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.