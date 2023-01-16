Rupee And Bond Update - Jan 16, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 81.1000 to 81.1200 per dollar this Monday morning versus a close 81.3250 on Friday.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could open stronger this Monday morning and remain strong this Monday tracking a weak dollar and a possibility of smaller rate hike from the Fed in February.
The rupee could open at around 81.1000 to 81.1200 per dollar this Monday morning versus a close 81.3250 on Friday.
The trading band for the rupee this Monday is between 81.00 to 81.50.
Most of Asian peers were stronger this Monday morning while stable oil prices and the recent fall in Treasury yields could aid the local unit.
However, attractive rate for importers and possibility of dollar buying intervention by the Reserve Bank of India could limit sharp gains.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started weaker this early Monday morning in Asian trade and could continue to remain under pressure this week as well weighed down by easing inflation in U.S. leading to smaller rate hikes by the Fed.
However, volumes in the U.S. could remain low due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day holiday.
On the calendar front this week in the U.S., investors will await retail sales, producer price inflation and several housing indicators.
The yen strengthened against the greenback this Monday morning as traders, ramped up bets that the central bank could make further tweaks to its yield control policy.
The Bank of Japan Monetary Policy meeting is on Wednesday.
Indian bond yields are expected to open marginally higher this Monday morning tracking a rise in oil prices, dampening inflation outlook.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.