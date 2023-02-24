Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 24, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely open stronger against the dollar on Friday, tracking an overnight gain in the non deliverable forward markets. NDF gained by 0.22% to settle at 82.6070 against the dollar.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.6000 to 82.6500 compared with 82.7325 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar- Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.4500 and 82.3500, resistances are at 82.8000 and 83.0000.

However, Asian currencies remained under pressure this this early Friday morning and cap gains.

Additionally, worries that the U.S. Fed could continue to hike rates further to cool inflation could continue to lift the dollar and this could cap gains.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar eased marginally this Friday morning in Asian trading as traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Fed’s rate-hike stance.

The euro and the sterling started marginally stronger this Friday morning trade, while the Yen remained weak as traders await the incoming governor of Japan's central bank Kazuo Ueda testimony before a lower house steering committee today.

Indian bond yields are likely to trade flat on Friday, as traders await the last central government debt auction for this financial year later in the day.