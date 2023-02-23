Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 23, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely open stronger against the dollar on Thursday, tracking an overnight slide in oil prices and a recovery in its Asian peers.

The rupee could open at around 82.8000 to 82.8200 compared with 82.8500 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar- Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.7000 and 82.6000, resistances are at 82.9000 and 83.0000.

Asian currencies managed a recovery with the Chinese yuan, the Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah gaining between 0.1% to 0.2% this early Thursday morning.

However, worries could persist that the U.S. Fed could continue to hike rates further to cool inflation and this could cap gains.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar eased marginally this Thursday morning in Asian trading as focus shifts to data after the release of Federal Open Market Committee minutes.

U.S. gross domestic product and jobless data out tonight, but the key trigger will the Fed favoured inflation gauge, personal consumption expenditure price index numbers on Friday.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally stronger this Thursday morning trade.

Investors will look to cues from Eurozone consumer price index due today.

Indian bond yields are likely to trade marginally lower in early session on Thursday, tracking similar moves in U.S. peers.

However, the latest Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee minutes showed that member remained worried about and kept the door open for further rate hikes could cap downside.