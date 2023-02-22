Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 22, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 82.8500 to 82.8700 compared with 82.7900 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely open weaker against the dollar following an overnight jump in U.S. yields and dollar on bets of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Supports for the U.S. dollar/Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.6500 and 82.5000, resistances are at 82.9500 and 83.1000.
Asian peers have started weaker, while overall weakness in the equity markets could also weigh on sentiments.
However, Reserve Bank of India could be present in the markets like they have been intervening previously in both onshore and offshore to prevent the rupee from weakening below the 83 handle.
Investors could also be cautious ahead of RBI’s MPC minutes.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started flat this Wednesday morning in Asian trading ahead of Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes.
The euro, the sterling and the yen started marginally higher this Wednesday morning trade.
Indian bond yields are likely to trade marginally higher in early session on Wednesday, tracking similar moves in U.S. peers.
However, investors could be cautious as the markets await the minutes of the RBI's latest monetary policy meeting, due later in the day.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
