Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 21, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely open flat against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as investors await fresh triggers.

The rupee could open at around 82.7000 to 82.7500 compared with 82.7225 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.5500, 82.4500 and 82.3000, resistances are at 82.8000, 82.9500 and 83.0500.

Asian peers have started mixed as most markets seek fresh direction.

So domestically, the rupee could remain extremely range bound over the next two to three sessions.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar started marginally stronger this Tuesday morning in Asian trading ahead of Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes and other key evets this week.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started weaker this Tuesday morning tracking the Greenback’s strength.

Ahead of the minutes, Purchasing Managers' Index data from Europe and U.K. could move the markets.

Indian bond yields are likely to open steady on Tuesday, ahead of a fresh supply of debt from states later in the day.

The benchmark 10-year yield could move in the 7.345% to 7.385% range.

Indian states aim to raise 207.37 billion rupees or $2.51 billion through the sale of bonds maturing in seven years to 29 years.