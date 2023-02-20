Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 20, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely open slightly stronger against the U.S. dollar on Monday, tracking gains in the Asian peers.

A fall in the crude oil prices and slightly better risk appetite this Monday morning could also lift sentiments.

The rupee could open at around 82.7000 to 82.7200 compared with 82.8300 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.5000 and 82.4000, resistances are at 82.8800 and 83.0000.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar stared stronger this Monday morning in Asian trading supported by hawkish fed rhetoric.

The focus will be on the Federal Open Market Committee Meeting minutes and speeches by Fed officials.

Investors will also closely follow personal income, spending, personal consumption expenditures price index, and second estimate for Q4 gross domestic product growth rate.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started weaker this Monday morning tracking the Greenback’s strength.

Indian bond yields are likely to open steady on Monday, as traders awaited fresh triggers after high volatility in the previous session.