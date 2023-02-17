Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 17, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 82.8000 to 82.8500 compared with 82.7175 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely open slightly weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday, following an uptick on the dollar index after two Federal Reserve officials said they preferred bigger rate increases to tackle inflation.
Supports for the U.S. dollar/Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.6200 and 82.5200, resistances are at 82.9500 and 83.0000.
Asian and emerging market peers have also started weaker this Friday morning and will weigh on sentiments.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar stared stronger this Friday morning in Asian trading supported by higher rate expectations.
Futures are now pricing a Fed terminal rate of near 5.30%.
The euro, the sterling and the yen started weaker this Friday morning in Asian trade.
Indian bond yields are expected to open flat on Friday as traders await fresh debt supply today.
However, the domestic yield could track gains in the U.S. peers.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
