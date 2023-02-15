Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 15, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee is likely to open weaker against the dollar on Wednesday morning after a report on consumer prices showed inflation remained elevated in January and raised market expectations of tighter Federal Reserve monetary policy in the months ahead.

This will support the dollar, while most of the Asian and emerging market peers have started weaker this Wednesday morning and will weigh on the Rupee.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.85000 to 82.9000 compared with 82.7550 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.6500, 82.5000 and 82.4500, resistances are at 83.0100, 83.0700 and 83.1500 and the pair could remain within the levels this Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of India’s presence to curb excess volatility cannot be ruled out.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar was flat to marginally stronger this Wednesday morning in Asian as markets could look to retail sales data this evening.

According to a poll, U.S. retail Sales in the U.S. are expected to rise by 1.9% versus negative 1.1% in December.

The euro and the sterling started marginally weaker this Wednesday morning in Asian trade as traders look to U.K’s inflation data today.

The yen gained this Wednesday morning amid weakening risk appetite.

Indian bond yields could open higher and trade with a positive bias tracking U.S. peers.