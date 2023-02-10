Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 10, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee is likely to open slightly weaker to the dollar on Friday, tracking losses on most Asian currencies and equities on concerns over rising U.S. yields.

Most of the Asian and emerging market peers were also weak this Friday morning with the Thai Baht leading the pack and weakening by 0.42%.

Bias could be slightly weaker for the local unit amid Fed hike fears and continued FPI equity outflows.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.55 to 82.60 compared with 82.51 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.D. dollar- Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.4400, 82.3600 and 82.2500, resistances are at 82.6500, 82.7400 and 82.8100 and the pair could remain within the levels this Friday.

On the data front, domestic Index of industrial production and manufacturing output will be key triggers, but inflation data next will be the driver of the markets in the short run.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar was flat this Friday morning in Asian as markets could look to fresh triggers.

U.S. inflation data next week will be a key driver.

The euro and the sterling started weaker this Friday morning in Asian trade as traders look to U.K. GDP data today.

The yen remained weak this Friday morning.

Indian bond yields could remain subdued on Friday as a lack of major triggers made market participants pause and wait for fresh supply of debt through the upcoming weekly auction.