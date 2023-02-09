Rupee And Bond Update - Feb 09, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could open weaker this Thursday morning as focus shifts to hawkish fed comments even as Reserve Bank of India remained hawkish and surprised the market by leaving the door open to more tightening.

Additionally, stronger oil prices could lead to higher core inflation and could weigh on sentiments.

So, the rupee could open around at 82.6000 to 82.6500 per dollar this Thursday morning versus a close 82.4925 on Wednesday.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.4000 and 82.3000, resistances are at 82.7000 and 82.8000 and the pair could remain within the levels this Thursday.

Most of the Asian and emerging market peers were also weak, with the Korean won and Indonesian rupiah weaker by 0.2% each, while the offshore Chinese yuan was hovering just above 6.80 to the dollar.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar was flat despite hawkish comments from Fed officials, as markets could look to fresh triggers.

The euro started stronger this Thursday morning in Asian trade after more hawkish comments from ECB officials.

Inflation data from Germany will be the key driver today.

The sterling started stronger, however the yen remained weak this Thursday morning.

Indian bond yields could edge rise this Thursday’s trade as market participants await debt supply later in the day as well as on Friday.

The sentiment could be negative after RBI maintained a hawkish stance.