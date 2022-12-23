Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 23, 2022: Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could start flat to marginally weaker this Friday morning and could remain range bound as investors await inflation data tonight.
In the overseas markets, the dollar index’s recovery paused this Friday morning in Asian trade.as Fed’s preferred inflation personal consumption expenditure price index and U.S. durable goods orders loom.
The release of PCE data will provide further clues on whether inflation is continuing to moderate.
However, the rupee could weaken further as fears over hawkish Fed mount after strong U.S. gross domestic product data revived fears the U.S. central bank could retain its hawkish stance to tame inflation.
Most Asian peers have started flat this Friday morning, while stronger crude oil could limit gains.
So, the rupee could open around 82.7500 to 82.8000 per dollar this Friday morning versus a close at 82.7625 on Thursday and could remain within in a broad trading band of 82.60 to 82.85 from an intraday perspective.
The euro and the sterling have started with small gains, but markets will remain bounded ahead of important data tonight.
Indian bond yields are expected to open flat to marginally higher this Friday morning, ahead of fresh supply of debt through weekly auction later in the day.
