Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 22, 2022: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger this Thursday morning and could remain range bound as investors await fresh triggers.

Most Asian peers have started stronger tracking gains in the Asian stock markets taking cues from a strong lead on Wall Street and could aid sentiments.

Although stronger crude oil could limit gains.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India minutes showed that members feel that rates hikes should continue with inflation staying above its upper tolerance band and core inflation remaining sharply elevated.

So, the rupee could open around 82.7500 to 82.7700 per dollar this Thursday morning versus a close at 82.8100 on Wednesday and could trade in a broad trading band of 82.60 to 82.85 from an intraday perspective.

In the overseas markets, the dollar started flat to marginally weaker this early Thursday morning in Asian trade ahead of U.S. gross domestic product and jobless claims data.

The sterling rose this Thursday morning in Asian trade ahead of GDP numbers.

Indian bond yields are expected to open flat to marginally weaker this Thursday morning tracking weak U.S. peers but stronger crude oil prices could cap downside.