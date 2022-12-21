Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 21, 2022: Reliance Securities
The Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger this Wednesday morning, could remain range bound over next few sessions.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger this Wednesday morning and could remain range bound over the next few sessions.
U.S. treasury yields continued to move higher while gains in the crude oil prices and dollar demand from corporates and oilers could cap gains in the Rupee.
Most Asian peers have started mixed, as investors await fresh triggers but yesterday’s move by the Bank of Japan could pressurise the dollar further and cap losses.
So, the rupee could open around 82.6000 to 82.6300 per dollar this Wednesday morning versus a close at 82.7550 on Tuesday and could trade in a broad trading band of 82.50 to 82.85 from an intraday perspective.
In the overseas markets, the dollar started flat to marginally stronger this early Wednesday morning in Asian trade.
The euro, the sterling and the yen started flat to marginally weaker this early Wednesday morning.
The Japanese yen gave up some of its gains this early Wednesday morning after yesterday’s BoJ’s move on yield curve control.
From an intraday perspective, U.S. consumer confidence and existing home sales data could have an impact on markets.
Indian bond yields are expected to open flat to marginally stronger this Wednesday morning tracking an overnight strength of U.S. peers and stronger crude oil prices.
