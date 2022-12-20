Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 20, 2022: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could start flat to marginally stronger this Tuesday morning as investors await fresh triggers.

The rupee could open around 82.60 to 82.6500 per dollar this Tuesday morning versus a close at 82.6950 on Monday and could trade in a broad trading band of 82.43 to 82.74 from an intraday perspective.

Most Asian peers have started weaker, while Brent trading back above $80 per barrel this Tuesday morning could cap gains in the local unit.

However, markets could remain subdued and witness lackluster trade as investors await fresh triggers.

In the overseas markets, the dollar started flat this early Tuesday morning in Asian trade.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started flat this early Tuesday morning.

Markets now could look to cues from Bank of Japan monetary policy outcome this early Tuesday morning.

The central bank is widely seen leaving ultraeasy stimulus settings unchanged and investors will carefully asses Governor Kuroda's media conference for hints of any looming policy tweaks.

Indian bond yields are expected to open flat to marginally stronger this Tuesday morning tracking an overnight rebound of U.S. peers and stronger crude oil prices.