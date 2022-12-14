Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 14, 2022: Reliance Securities
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could start with a gap up trade this Wednesday morning after the dollar tumbled as the U.S. inflation fell, easing concerns of a higher terminal rate next year.
The rupee could open around 82.5000 to 82.5200 per dollar this Wednesday morning versus a close at 82.8050 and could trade in a broad trading band of 82.18 to 82.75 from an intraday perspective.
Brent crude has moved back above $80.00 per barrel and could cap gains.
Moreover, investors could still refrain themselves from taking large positions ahead of the Fed meeting conclusion tonight.
Most Asian peers have started mixed ahead of the Fed as most investors still remained unsure of what the Fed will do despite easing inflationary pressures.
The dollar recovered from yesterday's lows on this early Wednesday morning in Asian trade, but upside could be capped investors will await Fed meeting outcome tonight.
The euro, the sterling and the yen remained flat this early Wednesday morning.
Indian bond yields are expected to open lower this Wednesday tracking an overnight fall in the U.S. peers.
