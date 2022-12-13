Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 13, 2022: Reliance Securities
Indian rupee could start this Tuesday morning on a weaker note as investors will remain cautious ahead of US CPI inflation tonight
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could start this Tuesday morning on a weaker note as investors will remain cautious ahead of U.S. CPI inflation tonight.
Most Asian peers have started on a weaker note and could keep appreciation bias capped.
The rupee could open around 82.6000 to 82.6200 per dollar this Tuesday morning versus a close at 82.5300 and could trade in a broad trading band of 82.38 to 82.79 from an intraday perspective.
Some support could come from easing domestic inflation, but tonight’s U.S. inflation data be a key driver of markets as it could reinforce the view that the U.S. Fed may have to keep interest rates higher for longer.
The dollar started weaker on this early Tuesday morning in Asian trade as investors will await Fed meeting outcome and U.S. CPI data tonight.
