Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 12, 2022: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could start this Monday morning on a weaker note as the dollar rebounded this Monday morning.

Weaker Asian and emerging market peers will also weigh on sentiments.

The rupee could open around 82.4500 to 82.4700 per dollar this Monday morning versus a close at 82.2700 and could trade in a broad trading band of 82.15 to 82.70 from an intraday perspective.

The rupee is likely to take cues from the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting on December 14, one of the potentially market-moving economic events in the week.

While inflation data the U.S. due this week will also have an impact on the markets.

So we expect the currency to remain range bound for the week, until the Fed's decision this week and inflation data.

From an intraday perspective, domestic index of industrial production and consumer price index data will move the markets.

The dollar started stronger on this early Monday morning in Asian trade as investors will await Fed meeting outcome and U.S. CPI data.

Indian bond yields are expected to open flat this Monday as traders waited for local retail inflation data.

Downside could be capped as U.S. peers rose this Monday morning.