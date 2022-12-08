Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 08, 2022: Reliance Securities
The Indian rupee could start this Thursday morning on a flat to stronger note tracking the overnight fall in the dollar.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could start this Thursday morning on a flat to stronger note tracking the overnight fall in the dollar and benchmark U.S. bond yields.
The rupee could open around 82.3500 to 82.4000 per dollar this Thursday morning versus a close at 82.4700 and could trade in a broad trading band of 81.95 to 82.65 from an intraday perspective.
Asian peers were weaker this morning, but an overnight fall in crude oil prices could also aid sentiments.
Markets now look ahead to domestic inflation data and the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, both due next week to gauge the currency's direction in the short run.
The dollar was flat to marginally stronger on this early Thursday morning in Asian trade as investors will await fresh triggers.
The dollar Index range for the day is $104.70 to $105.65.
Indian bond yields are expected to open marginally lower on Thursday, tracking an overnight fall crude oil prices and easing U.S. bond yields.
However, further rate hike from Reserve Bank of India to curb inflation could cap downside.
