Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 06, 2022: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could start this Tuesday morning on a weaker note tracking the of the greenback after upbeat services data reinforced speculation that the Fed is likely to continue its aggressive rate hike path into next year.

The rupee could open around 81.8500 to 81.8700 per dollar this Tuesday morning versus a close at 81.7900 and could trade in a broad trading band of 81.40 to 82.15 from an intraday perspective.

Asian peers were mixed with the Chinese Yuan gaining this early Tuesday morning and could cap weakness.

However, investors await Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting outcome tomorrow and will turn cautious ahead of the meeting.

The dollar was flat on this early Tuesday morning in Asian trade as focus shifts to data this week.

Indian bond yields are expected to open marginally higher on Tuesday, tracking an overnight rise in U.S. yields.