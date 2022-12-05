Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 05, 2022: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around 81.20 to 81.25 per dollar this Monday morning.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could start this Monday morning on a stronger note tracking last week’s fall of the greenback.
The rupee could open around 81.20 to 81.25 per dollar this Monday morning versus a close at 81.3175 and could trade in a broad trading band of 81.080 to 81.625 from an intraday perspective.
Asian and emerging market peers were stronger tracking gains in the Chinese yuan after China eased more Covid curbs and will aid sentiments.
However, caution could set in ahead of Reserve Bank of India monetary policy meeting this week.
According to a poll by Reuters, RBI MPC committee could raise interest rates by a smaller 35 basis points, to 6.25% as inflation still remains a concern. The last three times the RBI has raised rates by 50 bps.
The dollar was weak on Friday and remained under pressure this early Monday morning in Asian trade after China reopening news boosts risk appetite.
Indian bond yields are expected to open marginally higher on Monday tracking a recovery in the oil markets.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.