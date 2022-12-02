Rupee And Bond Update - Dec 02, 2022: Reliance Securities
The Indian rupee could start this Friday morning on a stronger note tracking overnight fall of the greenback.
Reliance Securities Report
The rupee could open around 81.12 to 81.15 per dollar this Friday morning versus a close at 81.2150 and could trade in a broad trading band of 80.95 to 81.35 from an intraday perspective.
Asian and emerging market peers were stronger and will aid sentiments.
Investors will be watching for more signs that China is easing its zero-Covid policy, and whether China would contribute more to global growth next year amid a looming global recession.
However, investors will turn cautious ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could influence the rates outlook.
The dollar was off session lows this Friday morning in Asian trade ahead of U.S. jobs report and could trade in a broad trading band of $103.85 to $105.50 from an intraday perspective.
Indian bond yields are expected to open flat as traders await a fresh supply of debt from the central government.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
