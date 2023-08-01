Rupee And Bond Update - August 01, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open around in the range of 82.2500 to 82.2600 against the USD compared with 82.2450 in the previous session.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Reliance Securities Report
From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open flat to weaker this Tuesday morning tracking a stronger dollar.
The rupee could open around in the range of 82.2500 to 82.2600 against the U.S. dollar compared with 82.2450 in the previous session and the range for the session is between 82.1500 to 82.4500.
Most Asian and emerging market peers have started this early Tuesday morning on a weaker note and will weigh on the rupee.
However, foreign portfolio investment flows into the domestic equity market could cap losses.
We expect British pound streling-INR, the euro-INR and the Japanese uen-INR spot pairs to move lower this early Tuesday morning trade.
The range for British pound sterling-INR is between 105.24 to 106.07, while that for euro-INR is between 90.09 to 91.05 and for Japanese yen-INR is between 57.20 to 58.75 this Tuesday.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.