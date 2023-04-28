Rupee And Bond Update - April 28, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could open stronger this Friday morning boosted by the positive risk appetite and uptick in most of its Asian peers.

Again, possible inflows, absence of Reserve Bank of India and stronger equity markets could aid the local unit.

So, the rupee opened at 81.7000 to 81.7500 compared with 81.8375 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.6825 and 81.5275, resistances are at 81.9200 and 82.0025.

On the data front, fiscal deficit and forex reserves from the domestic markets could impact the local unit.

However, domestic investors will also await the inflation data out of U.S. for further guidance on the Fed rate trajectory.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat this early Friday morning in Asian trading as investors await cues from PCE price index data, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 101.25 and 101.00, resistances are at 101.80 and 102.05.

The euro started marginally weaker this early Friday morning in Asian trading ahead of German GDP and CPI, along with Eurozone GDP numbers today.

The sterling started flat against the greenback early Friday morning in Asian trading.

The yen weakened past 134 levels this early Friday morning after Bank of Japan maintained status quo on yield curve control as investors look to BoJ press conference.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to be flat this Friday morning ahead of supply.