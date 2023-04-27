Rupee And Bond Update - April 27, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could start with small gains this early Wednesday tracking a weak dollar. Additionally, possible flows, absence of Reserve Bank of India and stronger equity markets could aid the local unit.

Most Asian peers have started mixed as investors await cues from data on the future prospect of Fed rates.

So, the rupee opened at 81.6500 to 81.6700 compared with 81.7650 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.5400 and 81.4900, resistances are at 81.9500 and 82.1400.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally weaker this early Thursday morning in Asian trading weighed down by banking contagion risks, the debt ceiling standoff and a potential recession in the U.S.

Markets will be focused on U.S. quarterly GDP data due today for hints on when or if the Fed might consider pausing interest rate increases.

However, the key trigger likely to move the markets this week will be the core personal consumption expenditures index on Friday, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 100.60 and 100.15, resistances are at 101.90 and 102.35.

The yen gained marginally this early Thursday morning as the Bank of Japan kicks off a two-day monetary policy meeting,

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to be start higher this Thursday morning tracking U.S. yields.