Rupee And Bond Update - April 26, 2023: Reliance Securities

From an intraday perspective, the Indian rupee could likely start marginally weaker this early Wednesday amid risk aversion.

The recovery of the dollar could cap gains, however most Asian peers have started with gains and could cap losses.

So, the rupee could open at around 81.9700 to 81.9900 compared with 81.9125 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.8000 and 81.6500, resistances are at 82.0700 and 82.2000.

However, traders will wait for fresh cues before making substantial bets, so the local unit could be range bound ahead of key data this week.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat this early Wednesday morning in Asian trading as investors remained cautious and sought more clarity on the Fed’s rate-hike trajectory from upcoming U.S. economic data.

Core durable goods orders is scheduled for release tonight, but the key triggers could U.S. GDP on Thursday and Fed favored personal consumption expenditure price Index data on Friday.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 101.40 and 100.90, resistances are at 102.15 and 102.40.

The yen gained marginally amid safe haven bid ahead of the Bank of Japan MPC meeting on Friday.

From an intraday perspective, Indian bond yields are expected to be start lower this Wednesday morning tracking U.S. yields lower.