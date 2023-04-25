Rupee And Bond Update - April 25, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start stronger this early Tuesday morning tracking the dollar's decline and fall in U.S. yields.

Dollar offers by foreign banks, likely related to their custodial clients, could continue to help the local unit.

However, Asian peers were weaker this Tuesday morning and could cap gains.

The rupee could open at around 81.8200 to 81.8500 compared with 81.9050 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.7500 and 81.6000, resistances are at 82.0500 and 82.2000.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally in the red this early Tuesday morning in Asian trading as benchmark bond yields continued to struggle.

The key data impacting the markets this today will be U.S. consumer confidence and housing data.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 101.15 and 100.95, resistances are at 101.75 and 102.10.

The euro and the sterling flat to marginally stronger against the greenback early Tuesday morning as markets look to fresh triggers.

The yen extended losses from the previous session amid dovish Bank of Japan expectations on rates and yield curve control policy.

Indian bond yields are expected to be start lower this Tuesday morning tracking U.S. yields lower.