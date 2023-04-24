Rupee And Bond Update - April 24, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat this early Monday morning as markets look to fresh cues this week ahead of the Fed and European Central Bank meeting next week.

The dollar has started slightly subdued and could aid sentiments, but most of the Asian peers have started weaker and could cap gains.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.000 to 82.0500 compared with 82.0900 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar- Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.9000 and 81.8000, resistances are at 82.1500 and 82.2500.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started marginally in the red this early Monday morning in Asian trading as focus shifts to data this week ahead of the Fed meeting next week.

The key data impacting the markets this week will be U.S. GDP and durable goods orders.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 101.60 and 101.40, resistances are at 102.10 and 102.35.

The euro, the sterling and the yen started flat to marginally weaker against the greenback early Monday morning as markets look to fresh triggers.

From an intraday perspective, IFO Business Climate and Current Conditions could move the markets.

Indian bond yields are expected to be start flat this Monday morning and remain rangebound in the week before a critical U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.