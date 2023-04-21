Rupee And Bond Update - April 21, 2023: Reliance Securities

The Indian rupee could likely start flat to marginally stronger this early Friday morning after weak U.S. data prompted a pullback on U.S. yields and the dollar.

So, the rupee could open at around 82.1000 to 82.1200 compared with 82.1475 in the previous session.

Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 81.9500 and 81.800, resistances are at 82.2500 and 82.5000.

Asian currencies were mixed, but weak risk appetite could keep gains capped.

In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat this early Friday morning in Asian trading as soft economic data could point to a slowing economy, in turn supporting the view of a pause from the Fed after May.

However, there is more Fed speak lined up this Friday with six separate speaking engagements on the calendar and markets could look to Fed speakers today for cues.

Supports for the dollar Index are at 101.60 and 101.35, resistances are at 102.10 and 102.35.

The euro and the sterling started weaker, while the yen gained against the greenback early Friday morning.

Indian bond yields could trade higher in the early session on Friday as members of the Reserve Bank of India's policy committee highlighted inflation concerns in the minutes of the latest meeting.