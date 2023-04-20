Rupee And Bond Update - April 20, 2023: Reliance Securities
The rupee could open at around 82.2000 to 82.2500 compared with 82.2250 in the previous session.
Reliance Securities Report
The Indian rupee could likely start flat this early Thursday morning ahead of Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting minutes.
The minutes from the MPC meeting will come after market hours and will provide clarity on the central bank's stance on interest rates.
The RBI surprised markets earlier this month by maintaining the status quo on policy rates, against a widely expected 25 basis points hike.
So the currency could remain range bound but the bias could be weaker amid risk aversion in global markets and a recovery in the greenback.
Supports for the U.S. dollar-Indian rupee spot pair are at 82.1000 and 82.0000, resistances are at 82.3500 and 82.5000.
In the overseas markets, the U.S. dollar Index started flat this early Thursday morning in Asian trading as investors look to data for guidance on Fed rates.
Jobless claims, Philly fed manufacturing index and existing home sales are scheduled today.
Supports for the dollar Index are at 101.65 and 101.40, resistances are at 102.25 and 102.50.
The euro, the sterling and the yen have started flat against the greenback early Thursday morning.
Indian bond yields could start flat this early Thursday morning as investors await RBI’s MPC meeting minutes which will provide clarity on the central bank's stance on interest rates.
